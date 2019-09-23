Noah Bean and More Set for The Thanksgiving Play at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse announced the full cast for its production of The Thanksgiving Play, written by Larissa FastHorse and directed by Michael John Garcés.

The cast features Noah Bean as Jaxton, Alexandra Henrikson as Alicia, Tony Sandrew as Caden, and Samantha Sloyan as Logan. The creative team includes scenic designer Sara Ryung Clement, costume designer Garry Lennon, lighting designer Tom Ontiveros, and sound designer Cricket S. Myers.

Previews for The Thanksgiving Play begin Tuesday, October 22, in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is set for Halloween.