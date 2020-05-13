Nick Cordero Has Woken Up After Battling Covid-19

Broadway star Nick Cordero has woken up after being unconscious and on a ventilator since March 31 while battling Covid-19 and its complications. His wife, Amanda Kloots-Cordero, shared the news on Instagram on May 12.

Cordero is still very weak, but he is following basic commands from doctors. He tested positive for Covid-19 after being misdiagnosed with pneumonia and had spent over a month sedated and on a ventilator. Due to ongoing blood flow and clotting issues, his right leg had to be amputated.

Kloots provides daily updates on her Instagram page and encourages Cordero's friends and fans to sing and dance every day at 6pm ET (3pm PT) to Cordeo's song "Live Your Life" as a way of putting support into the universe. They use the hashtag #wakeupnick. A GoFundMe set up to help the family with medical and recovery bills has raised over $500,000.

