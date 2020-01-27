LA Region Finalists for 2020 August Wilson Monologue Competition Selected

Center Theatre Group has announced the 12 high school students selected to participate in the regional finals for the 2020 August Wilson Monologue Competition, to be held at the Mark Taper Forum on Tuesday, February 25.

The participants are Kyle Branch (Los Angeles), Daniel Cuasay (Moreno Valley), Fletcher Jones (Los Angeles), Jayla Jones (Sunland-Tujunga), David Kwon (Fullerton), Milan Lapesarde (Los Angeles), Miko Alicia Mariscal (Los Angeles), Samantha del Rey (Sylmar), Nailah Shorter (Pasadena), Theodore Taylor III (Los Angeles), Tyla Uzo (Gardena), and Onnie Williams IV (Alhambra). Branch also participated in the 2019 competition.

The two top-performing students will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City for the chance to perform in the AWMC national finals; the third place student will serve as alternate. The national finals will take place on May 4 at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway.

Founded in 2007, the competition aims to expose a new generation of creative minds to the life's work and artistic legacy of this seminal American playwright. Program participants in cities across the country encounter Wilson's 10-play cycle and receive coaching from teaching artists as they prepare monologues for local, citywide, and national competitions.