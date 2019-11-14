Kristen Bell Shows Off Her Vocal Chops in a Disney Medley With Jimmy Fallon

Kristen Bell is making the rounds on behalf of Frozen 2. And lucky for us, that means she's in full musical Disney mode. On a trip to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, she and the host sang through the majority of the Disney musical canon, which means some fabulous duets on everything from The Lion King's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" to The Jungle Book's "The Bare Necessities." And of course, you can't do a Disney medley in 2019 without a little "Let It Go."