Jordan Fisher to Guest-Star on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

A familiar face is joining the Wildcats at East High!

Broadway veteran Jordan Fisher (Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton) will guest-star on the upcoming episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, streaming on Disney this Friday, July 23. He plays Jamie Porter, a talented music producer and older brother to Gina (Sofia Wylie), who surprises his sister at the opening night of East High's Beauty and the Beast.

Check out the episode sneak peek below.

Fisher's film credits include starring roles in the Netflix movies To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and Work It. He made his Broadway debut in 2016, taking on the role of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton, and in 2020, he assumed the title role in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen.

Fisher began his career with recurring roles in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Liv and Maddie, and supporting roles in Teen Beach Movie, Teen Beach 2, Grease Live, and Rent: Live. After winning the 25th season of Dancing With the Stars with his dancing partner Lindsay Arnold, he hosted Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018. Recently, he voiced the characters of Finly and Max in the animated comedy Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here and can be seen in the recurring role of Bart Allen aka Impulse in The Flash.