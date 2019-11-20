André De Shields, Annaleigh Ashford, Jake Gyllenhaal Set for John Mulaney Show

Comedian and Broadway veteran John Mulaney (Oh, Hello) will release a new Netflix comedy special on December 24, according to published reports. Described as a "variety comedy special" and entitled John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, the new show will feature sketches and musical numbers as well as a troupe of children aged 8-13 known as the Sack Lunch Bunch.

Announced guests on the show include Broadway favorites such as David Byrne (David Byrne's American Utopia), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown), Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park With George), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Richard Kind (Kiss Me, Kate), and Jake Gyllenhaal (Sea Wall / A Life).

"The result is a collage of Broadway caliber showstoppers, comedy sketches for all ages, meditations on the unknown from children and adults, and a papier mache volcano," Mulaney said in a statement. "It's funny, musical, joyous, anxious, and surprisingly profound."