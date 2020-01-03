Jake Gyllenhaal Reportedly Set to Produce and Star in Fun Home Film Adaptation

According to published reports, Jake Gyllenhaal will produce and star in a film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home.

Gyllenhaal will play Bruce Bechdel, the father of author and protagonist Alison Bechdel. Sam Gold, who directed the original 2015 Broadway production, will direct the film, which will be produced through Gyllenhaal's Nine Stories Productions.

Written by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori, Fun Home is inspired by Alison Bechdel's graphic novel-memoir of the same title. It follows the real-life Bechdel's journey to accept the death of her stern, closeted father, Bruce, while coming to terms with her own sexuality, and is set around the family's funeral home.