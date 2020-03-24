In the Heights Movie Pulled Indefinitely due to COVID-19 Pandemic

According to a Variety report, Warner Bros. has indefinitely postponed the release of In the Heights due to the shuttering of theaters in response to the coronavirus pandemic. A film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical, the movie was originally scheduled for a June 26 release.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, In the Heights features a score by Miranda and a screenplay by the musical's original book writer Quiara Alegría Hudes. The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Miranda as Piragua Guy.

The film's first full-length trailer was released this past December. Take a look below.