George Salazar-Led Little Shop of Horrors Announces Full Casting

Full casting has been announced for the Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors, starring George Salazar as Seymour, Mj Rodriguez as Audrey, and Olivier winner Amber Riley as Audrey II. The production runs September 17-October 20.

Completing the company are Kevin Chamberlin as Mr. Mushnik, Matthew Wilkas as Orin Scrivello, T.V. Carpio, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells as the urchins, and Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak as puppeteers.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's beloved musical will be directed by Mike Donahue. The production will have scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Danae McQueen, lighting design by Josh Epstein, sound design by Veronika Vorel, and choreography and puppet design by Sean Cawelti.