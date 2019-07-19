Flashback Friday: Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy Share a Kiss at the End of the Rainbow

Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy earned Emmy nominations earlier this week for their hilarious performances on the series Schitt's Creek. Schitt's Creek isn't their first time working together; they have an extensive résumé of joint credits, from SCTV to most of the Christopher Guest movies. To celebrate their work — and to further our dream of them doing a Broadway show together — we're looking back on their performances as folk singers Mitch and Mickey in Guest's A Mighty Wind. Here they are singing the Oscar-nominated "A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow," written by former Broadway First Daters Michael McKean and Annette O'Toole.