Disney Plus Drops Broadway-Filled Better Nate Than Ever Trailer

Disney-Plus has released the trailer for Better Nate Than Ever, a new comedy adventure film based on the award-winning novel by Tim Federle (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series). Set to debut exclusively on the streaming service on April 1, the film features showstopping musical numbers and is written for the screen and directed by Federle himself.

Take a look at the trailer below, featuring two brand-new original songs written for the film.

In Better Nate Than Ever, 13-year-old Nate Foster has big Broadway dreams. There's only one problem — he can't even land a part in the school play. But when his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong. A chance encounter with Nate's long-lost Aunt Heidi turns his journey upside-down, and together they must learn that life's greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams.

The cast of Better Nate Than Ever stars Rueby Wood as Nate, with Aria Brooks, Joshua Bassett, Michelle Federer, two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz, and Emmy winner Lisa Kudrow.