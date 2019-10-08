Daveed Diggs May Take On a Role in The Little Mermaid Remake

According to published reports, Daveed Diggs is in talks to play Sebastian in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. After his Tony-winning performance in Hamilton, Diggs has starred in films like Blindspotting, Velvet Buzzsaw, and more.

He would join the previously announced Halle Bailey as Ariel. Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem are in talks for the roles of Ursula and King Triton, respectively.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the film will feature songs from the 1989 animated classic written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new material by Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda is producing alongside Marshall, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca. The screenplay is by David Magee.

No timeline has been announced. The Little Mermaid follows Disney's reboots of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King.