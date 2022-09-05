Colman Domingo, Nathan Lane Win First Primetime Emmy Awards

The Creative Arts Emmys were presented over the weekend, and a trio of longtime theater favorites have scored the gold.

Broadway vets Colman Domingo and Nathan Lane both took home their very first Primetime Emmy Awards, in the Guest Acting categories. Domingo earned his for the drama series Euphoria, while Lane won for the comedy Only Murders in the Building. Lane made a bit of history; with this nomination, his seventh, he became the most-nominated guest actor ever across the categories of both comedy and drama.

Meanwhile, another Broadway vet, Laurie Metcalf, won her fourth Emmy Award, for her guest appearance in the series Hacks. She beat out several other theater actors, including Harriet Harris (also for Hacks), Harriet Walter (for Ted Lasso), and Jane Lynch, who cited the Creative Arts Emmys as one of the reasons she left Funny Girl three weeks early.

The Emmys will be presented on Monday, September 12 on NBC.