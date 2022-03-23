Oscar-Nominated Picture CODA to Become a Stage Musical

A musical stage adaptation of Siân Heder's Academy Award-nominated film CODA is in the works. Vendôme Pictures and Pathé Films, producers of the 2021 film, are partnering with Deaf West Theatre (the company behind the acclaimed Broadway revivals of Big River and Spring Awakening) to translate the property to the stage.

The movie tells the story of 17-year-old Ruby Rossi, who is the sole hearing member of a deaf family — a CODA (child of Deaf adults). While her life largely revolves around acting as an interpreter for her family and their fishing business, she becomes increasingly involved in her school's choir. Torn between her own dreams of a musical career and her obligation to her family, Ruby stands at a crossroads as she enters adulthood.

"In the movie there is a scene where the Deaf members of the Rossi family, confronted with an inaccessible school performance, take in Ruby's song through the joy of others in the audience," said Deaf West artistic director DJ Kurs in a statement. "This is an opportunity, then, to bring the story full circle by bringing it back to members of the Deaf community and by making the music accessible through our signed and sung live adaptation of the movie."

CODA has been nominated for three Academy Awards including Best Picture, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), and Actor in a Supporting Role (Troy Kotsur). Winners will be announced this Sunday, March 27.

CODA is available for streaming on Apple TV.