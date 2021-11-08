Cindy Williams to Tour With Solo Show Me, Myself & Shirley

Cindy Williams, best known as Shirley Feeney from the classic sitcom Laverne & Shirley, will perform her solo show Me, Myself & Shirley across the country in a national tour kicking off in January 2022. Her first stop will be at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs, California, followed by stints in over a dozen cities across America.

Produced by Duggan & Zucker Entertainment, Me, Myself & Shirley chronicles the stories, the secrets, the embarrassing moments, and the highs and lows of Williams's life in Hollywood. Her career includes working with Academy Award-winning directors Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, George Cukor, Roger Corman, and Jack Nicholson, and in several films including two nominated for the Best Picture Oscar: American Graffiti and The Conversation. Her friends and co-stars included Penny Marshall, Ron Howard, Harrison Ford, Henry Winkler, Richard Dreyfus, Gene Hackman, Dame Maggie Smith, Gene Kelly, Andy Kaufman, and Robert Duval.

The production's creative team includes lighting design by Jose Santiago, video logistics by Josieu Jean, video designs by Declan Duggan and Zak Hudson, Justin Duggan as production associate, and production supervision by Charles H. Duggan.

