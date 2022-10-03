Cast Set for 2:22 – A Ghost Story at Center Theatre Group

Center Theatre Group has announced casting for the U.S. premiere of Danny Robins's 2:22 – A Ghost Story, which is set to being previews at the Ahmanson Theatre on October 29 ahead of an official opening night on November 4. Performances are slated through December 4.

Constance Wu, Finn Wittrock, Anna Camp, and Adam Rothenberg star in the four-hander, which will be directed by Matthew Dunster.

According to an official description, "Jenny (Wu) believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam (Wittrock) isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, their old friend Lauren (Camp) and her new partner Ben (Rothenberg). Belief and skepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they are going to stay up until 2:22 a.m… and then they will know. Transporting audiences into one adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear, 2:22 – A Ghost Story asks, what do you believe? And do you dare to discover the truth? Can the dead really walk again?"

The creative team includes Anna Fleischle (scenic design), Cindy Lin (costume design), Lucy Carter (lighting design), Sean Gleason (lighting design recreation), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound design), Chris Fisher (illusions), Will Houstoun (illusion recreation), Gabriel Vega Weissman (associate director), Edgar Landa (fight director), Natsuko Ohama (vocal coach), and David S. Franklin (production stage manager).