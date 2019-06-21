Billy Porter to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tony winner Billy Porter will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020.

Porter, who earned a Tony for Kinky Boots will be inducted for his contributions to live theater. Star of the FX series Pose, Porter has been seen onstage in Shuffle Along, Grease, Miss Saigon, and Angels in America. He is the author of While I Yet Live and Ghetto Superstar, as well as Primary Stages's upcoming Untitled Sex Project, opening in the fall.

Additional honorees this year include theater vets Mahershala Ali, Laurence Fishburne, Julia Roberts, Christina Applegate, and Kathie Lee Gifford, among others.