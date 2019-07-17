Alicia Keys, Kyle Jarrow, and Pasek and Paul Team Up for New Musical TV Series

Grammy winner Alicia Keys, Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and Tony nominee Kyle Jarrow will team up to create a new musical drama series for Showtime, according to published reports.

Jarrow (SpongeBob SquarePants) will write the series and executive-produce with Keys, Pasek, Paul, Marc Platt, R.J. Cutler, and Adam Siegel. Pasek and Paul (Dear Evan Hansen) will also contribute music.

The untitled series, set in the present day and 1959 Detroit, will follow a musician who moves back into her childhood home and uncovers a mysterious circumstance. Showtime has given a series commitment to the project, though no timeline has been identified.