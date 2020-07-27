Alan Menken Reaches EGOT Status With 2020 Daytime Emmy Win

Prolific composer Alan Menken has won a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award, making him the 16th person in history to earn the prestigious EGOT status, having also won a Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award over the course of his career.

Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater took home the Daytime Emmy for their song "Waiting in the Wings" from the Disney Channel series Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure. Eden Espinosa and Hudson D'Andrea performed the song on the show.

The honor is Menken's first competitive Emmy. He received an honorary Emmy Award for his work on the anti-drug special Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue in 1990. He earned a Tony in 2012 for Newsies, along with 11 Grammy Awards and eight Oscars for his work on The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Pocahontas.