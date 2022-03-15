Aimee Carrero and Graham Phillips Join Cast of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Geffen

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast of its production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, which begins previews in the Gil Cates Theater on April 19 ahead of an official opening night on April 28. Performances are scheduled through May 22.

Aimee Carrero (The Portuguese Kid) and Graham Phillips (The Good Wife) will play honey and Nick opposite the previously announced Calista Flockhart (Ally McBeal) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) as Martha and George.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? takes place over the course of an evening when associate professor of history George and his wife, Martha, invite Nick and Honey over for drinks. Playful ribbing quickly escalates into a vicious verbal back-and-forth, resulting in some of the most memorable insults ever to fly across the American stage.

Gordon Greenberg directs the production, which will feature scenic design by Wilson Chin, costumes by Alejo Vietti, lighting by Elizabeth Harper, original music and sound by Lindsay Jones, fight direction by Steve Rankin, and intimacy direction by Mia Schachter.