Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, The Prom, and More Join the Ahmanson Theatre Season

Artistic Director Michael Ritchie has announced the lineup set for Center Theatre Group's 54th season at the Ahmanson Theatre, which includes several current and recent Broadway hits.

The season will include The Lehman Trilogy (October 20-November 28), Dear Evan Hansen (December 1-January 23, 2021), Les Misérables (January 26-February 28, 2021), Hadestown (March 2-April 4, 2021), To Kill a Mockingbird (April 29-June 6, 2021), Come From Away (June 9-July 4, 2021), The Prom (July 6-August 8, 2021), and Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations (August 11-September 5, 2021).

The Lehman Trilogy, set to open on Broadway this March, has also been added to the American Conservatory Theater's's 2020-21 season, with a four-week run scheduled for September 11-October 11 at the Geary Theater in San Francisco.

The eight productions at the Ahmanson Theatre will be joined by an additional title to be announced at a later date.