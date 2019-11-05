4 Questions With the Stars of The Little Mermaid Live!

Some of today's biggest stars will be lending their voices to one of our favorite Disney soundtracks when The Little Mermaid Live! airs on ABC on Tuesday, November 5, at 8pm. Ahead of the broadcast, we caught up with a few of the cast members to ask them some aquatic questions — plus, we found out whose voice they'd pilfer if they ever felt overcome by the spirit of Ursula.

Graham Phillips as Prince Eric.

1. What is your favorite lyric in the Little Mermaid score, and why?

From "Part of your World":



I've got gadgets and gizmos aplenty

I've got whozits and whatzits galore

(You want thingamabobs?

I got twenty)

But who cares?

No big deal

I want more



These lyrics represent the first time in the film where you learn that even though Ariel seems to have everything she needs, there's something missing that she can't put her finger on, and it's me [Prince Eric]!

2. When you were 16, who would you have given up your voice for the chance to date?

Kiera Knightley circa Pirates of the Caribbean.

3. If you lived under the sea with Ariel, what kind of sea creature do you think you would be, and why?

I'd be a dolphin because they always seem to be having a good time.

4. If you had your pick of anyone's singing voice, whose would you steal?

John Legend.

Amber Riley, who will emcee the show, on the Little Mermaid Live! turquoise carpet.

1. What is your favorite lyric in the Little Mermaid score, and why?



Sha la la la la la

My oh my

Look like the boy too shy

Ain't gonna kiss the girl



I just think that whole song is so cute and romantic and as a songwriter, this line was just dope!

2. When you were 16, who would you have given up your voice for the chance to date?

I was in love with the group B2K when I was 16, I wouldn't have risked it all for any of the members!

3. If you lived under the sea with Ariel, what kind of sea creature do you think you would be, and why?

I definitely would be a mermaid, because ever since I was little I have loved swimming!

4. If you had your pick of anyone's singing voice, whose would you steal?

Barry White or Lalah Hathaway, I've always wanted to be a tenor or baritone!

John Stamos as Chef Louis.

1. What is your favorite lyric in the Little Mermaid score, and why?



Les poissons! Les poissons! Hee hee hee! Huh huh huh!

"Hee hee hee! Huh Huh Huh" is just so fun to sing. Try it now!

2. When you were 16, who would you have given up your voice for the chance to date?

Heather Locklear.

3. If you lived under the sea with Ariel, what kind of sea creature do you think you would be, and why?

I'd probably be a merman because it appears that they spend a lot of time in the gym. I certainly wouldn't want to be a crab because I'd end up in Chef Louis's sauce.

4. If you had your pick of anyone's singing voice, whose would you steal?

Brian Wilson's.