Joe Iconis's Punk Rock Girl Announces World-Premiere Casting

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Punk Rock Girl, coming to Long Island's Argyle Theatre this January. Performances are set to run from January 20-February 27, 2022, with an official opening on January 22.

Punk Rock Girl is a new musical scored by popular songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands including Blondie, Pat Benatar, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and more. In partnership with Lively McCabe Entertainment, the show features a book and arrangements by Tony nominee Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), and arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief). Jennifer Werner directs and choreographs, with musical direction by Jennifer Peacock.

Punk Rock Girl is described as follows: "16-year-old Angela Quivers is a perfectionist who never takes chances and feels like there's no place where she belongs … until she meets Proxi, a teenager who pulls her into a world of grungy guitars, shocking secrets, and big, loud, messy emotions. A musical about a young person finding a community and creating her tribe, Punk Rock Girl is a noisy celebration of all things raw and ragged; trashy and heartfelt; familiar and alien."

The cast features Philippe Arroyo, Kayla Catan, Seth Eliser, Jaylan Evans, Kalonjee Gallimore, Ashley LaLonde, Lauren Marcus, Jackson Mattek, Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Kelly McIntyre, Natalie Powers, Mikaela Rada, Brooke Shapiro, and Brad Weatherford.

Rounding out the creative team are associate director and choreographer Leonard Sullivan, set designer Nate Bertone, costume designer Jen Caprio, lighting designer John Salutz, sound designer Carlos Dias Jr, and prop designer Steven Velasquez.