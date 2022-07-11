Lora Lee Gayer, Zachary Prince, Kyrie Courter, Derrick Davis Set for Ragtime in Sag Harbor

Kyrie Courter, Derrick Davis, Lora Lee Gayer, and Zachary Prince will lead the Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts's upcoming production of the musical Ragtime, running August 2-28.

Directed by Will Pomerantz, Ragtime features Courter as Sarah, Davis as Coalhouse, Gayer as Mother, and Prince as Tateh, with Daniel Jenkins (Father), Harrison Bryan (Younger Brother), Davon Williams (Booker T. Washington), Clyde Voce (Matthew Henson), Rachel Parker (Sarah's Friend), Taylor Jackson (Harlem Woman), Cathryn Wake (Evelyn Nesbit), Victoria Huston-Elem (Emma Goldman), Ryan Hunt (Willie Conklin), Cecelia Ticktin (Kathleen), Will Hantz (The Boy), Sonnie Betts (The Girl), and Ian Lowe and Brianna Kaleen (Swings)

With music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally, Ragtime is based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, and tells the intertwined stories of a wealthy white couple, a Jewish immigrant father and his daughter, and a Black ragtime musician at the turn of the 20th century.

Ragtime will have choreography by Christopher Grant and Lauren Grant, musical direction by James Bassi, fight direction by Rick Sordelet, sets by Anna Louizos, costumes by Hunter Kaczorowski, lighting by Mike Billings, sound by Jon Weston, projections by Brian C. Staton, props by Andrew Diaz, hair and makeup by Tommy Kurzman, and orchestrations by. Ryan Touhey.