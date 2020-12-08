William Shakespeare Becomes Second Person in England Inoculated With Covid Vaccine

Was that a dagger William Shakespeare saw before him? Nope, just a needle.

The second person in England to be inoculated with the new Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine shares the name of one of the most famous literary figures of all time. The 81-year-old Shakespeare, a resident of Warwickshire affectionately called "Bill" by his family, received the injection at the University Hospital Coventry, just 20 miles away from Stratford-Upon-Avon, where his namesake was born.

This will most assuredly not be the winter of his discontent, and social media, of course, had a field day with puns:

In fair corona, where we lay our scene https://t.co/Lo6TmOH2Iy — Sophie Petzal (@Sonic_Screwup) December 8, 2020

A thousand puns in the comments. "The taming of the flu," is my favorite https://t.co/Mk8M0iRQdp — Austin Ramzy (@austinramzy) December 8, 2020

In response to the initial Tweet from BBC News Health Editor Hugh Pym, Shakespeare's niece Emily responded, calling her uncle "A very worthy recipient."