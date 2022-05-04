Watch: Bernadette Peters, Michael Ball, and More Celebrate Sondheim in West End Tribute

An all-star cast came together Tuesday, May 3 in London's West End for a thrilling, joyous celebration of the extraordinary talents and legacy of composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim, at the theater which was rebuilt and renamed in his honor.

Produced by longtime Sondheim friend and collaborator, Cameron Mackintosh, the Sondheim's Old Friends gala concert sold out immediately, and demand was so great that the evening was simultaneously live screened at the Prince Edward Theatre. All proceeds from the evening benefitted the launch of the Sondheim Foundation.

Here's footage of the starry cast, including Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damien Lewis, Julia McKenzie, Julian Ovendon, Bernadette Peters, Sian Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Gary Wilmot, and Michael D. Xavier.

Read a full recap of the event on our sibling website, WhatsOnStage.