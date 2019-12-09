The Prince of Egypt Releases Music Video of New Love Song
"Never in a Million Years" is among the new additions to Stephen Schwartz's famous score.
The stage version of The Prince of Egypt, opening this February at London's Dominion Theatre, has shared an exclusive music video with our friends across the pond at WhatsOnStage. Listen to Stephen Schwartz's newly composed love song, "Never in a Million Years," sung by the musical's stars, Luke Brady (Moses) and Christine Allado (Tzipporah).
