The Osmonds: A New Musical Casts Its Title Brothers

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of The Osmonds: A New Musical, which begins its UK and Ireland tour in February 2022 at Leicester's Curve.

Portraying the five Osmond brothers will be Ryan Anderson as Merrill Osmond, Jamie Chatterton as Alan Osmond, Alex Lodge as Jay Osmond, Danny Nattrass as Wayne Osmond, and Joseph Peacock as Donny Osmond.

With story by Jay Osmond, The Osmonds: A New Musical tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits, decade after decade. From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show from 1962 to 1969, to pop stars and ‘Osmondmania' from 1971 to 1975, to the arrival of The Donny & Marie Show, a popular variety TV show, from 1976 to 1979, the Osmonds lived a remarkable life recording chart-topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record-breaking TV shows — until one bad decision cost them everything.

The musical will feature a book by Julian Bigg and Shaun Kerrison, with direction by Shaun Kerrison, choreography and musical staging by Bill Deamer, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Dan Samson.

The score will comprise 1970s anthems, including "One Bad Apple," "Down by the Lazy River," "Crazy Horses," "Let Me In," "Love Me for a Reason," "(We're) Having a Party," "Puppy Love," "Long Haired Lover From Liverpool," "Paper Roses," and many more.

Further casting is to be announced.

