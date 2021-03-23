The Dark Crystal Ballet in the Works From London's Royal Opera House and Wayne McGregor

London's Royal Opera House will present a new ballet based on the much-loved 1982 Jim Henson-Frank Oz film The Dark Crystal, with dates to be announced.

Titled The Dark Crystal: Odyssey, the piece will be created by Wayne McGregor and performed by his dance company. The work will have puppets and props from Jim Henson's Creature Shop, with collaborators also including artists Brian and Wendy Froud, composer Joel Cadbury, digital designers kontrastmoment, lighting designer Lucy Carter, dramaturg Uzma Hameed, costume designer Philip Delamore and face-and-body-artist Alex Box.

The Dark Crystal film follows Jen, a Gelfling on a quest to restore balance to the world of Thra and overthrow the ruling Skeksis by restoring a powerful broken Crystal. This cult classic recently spawned a Netflix prequel, titled The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.