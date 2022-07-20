Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed to Return to London Stage in A Christmas Carol-ish

Ted Lasso Emmy nominee Nick Mohammed will return to the London stage this holiday season with A Christmas Carol-ish, which sees the Charles Dickens classic retold by Mohammed's comedy alter-ego, Mr. Swallow.

Running at the Soho Theatre December 7-23, the show reunites the creative team behind Mohammed's previous Mr. Swallow shows Houdini and Dracula! It is directed by Matt Peover, with music by Oliver Birch, music supervision by Freddie Tapner, choreography by Emily Holt, and sets and costumes by Fly Davis.

Mohammed is joined by David Elms (Mr. Goldsworth) and Kieran Hodgson (Jonathan), with further casting to be announced.

Mohammed received two Emmy nominations for his performance as Nate on the hit Apple TV Plus series Ted Lasso.