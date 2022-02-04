Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik Give Update on Spring Awakening Movie

So what's the latest on the Spring Awakening movie?

That's what I asked writers Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater late last year, just before the smash-hit revival at the Almeida had its first preview.

The musical, first seen on Broadway in 2006 and then a few years later on these shores, had a concert revival on Broadway recently, with the piece also being taped for a HBO Documentary. And the eagerly anticipated movie?

Sater states: "It's in the works – but it's been on hold while the world's been on hold. We've been working on it though there's nothing specific we can say about it. It's something we've put a lot of work into. There's a lot of stuff on social media but what I want to say is that it's not all up to us if this movie gets made – there's a whole world of filmmakers and financiers that impacts every move we make.

Sheik chimes in: "At some point, there will be a really great movie version of Spring Awakening. We can say that for sure."

I point out how even the creative force of Glenn Close couldn't bring Sunset Boulevard to the screen – Sheik counters by saying that even Mark Wahlberg is having a hard time making independent movies.





You can watch the brilliant young Almeida cast discuss the piece here:





Recent rumors have suggested rights holder and producer Gary Goetzman (the guy behind the likes of Mamma Mia!, The Circle, Where the Wild Thigs Are and Charlie Wilson's War) is courting the Almeida revival's Rupert Goold for the film after his work both tackling the stage show, and also on projects such as the award-winning Judy, starring Renee Zellweger.

In the meantime, we'd bet some sturdy coin that the wildly successful Almeida production (which was also apparently filmed, though we aren't sure if that was for archive, marketing or broadcast, so not worth putting any weight there for now) will get some sort of transfer at some stage – but for now, we must live in hope.