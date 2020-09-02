Samantha Barks to Headline Virtual Production of Musical First Date

Samantha Barks will headline a staged virtual production of the Broadway musical First Date, filmed in London at the venue Crazy Coqus. Presented by the venue and Lambert Jackson Productions, the musical will stream October 22-24 at 7:30pm in the UK (2:30pm ET).

Barks will lead the cast as Casey, alongside Simon Lipkin as Aaron, Danielle Steers as Woman #1, Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Man #2, Rufus Kampa as Young Aaron, and Nicholas McLean as Man #1.

First Date has a score by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner and a book by Austin Winsberg. It is directed and filmed by Dean Johnson, with Adam Hoskins as musical supervisor and Josh Winstone as musical director. The 2013 musical follows a two neurotic New Yorkers on a blind date.

Click here for tickets.