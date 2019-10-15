Roger Bart to Play Doc Brown in Back to the Future Musical

Tony winner Roger Bart (Hercules) will play Doc Brown in the upcoming UK musical Back to the Future. Performances begin February 20, 2020, at the Manchester Opera House, before transferring to the West End.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the new musical will feature a book by film creator Gregory Gale and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri (who composed the score for the original 1985 film) and Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode." It is produced by Colin Ingram with the support of Gale and Robert Zemeckis.

Bart joins a principal cast that includes Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, and Cedric Neal as Goldie.

Tony Award winner John Rando will direct. The creative team will include Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, illusions by Paul Kieve and musical supervision and vocal arrangements by Nick Finlow. Ethan Popp will do the orchestrations, with dance arrangements by David Chase.

Click here for more information.