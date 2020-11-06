Osmond Family Bio-Musical Headed for World Premiere National Tour in England

The life and career of the musical family the Osmonds will be turned into a new stage musical, premiering in England in 2021.

The Osmonds — A New Musical, has a book by Julian Bigg and Shaun Kerrison, who also directs. The story is by Jay Osmond, and Bill Deamer will serve as choreographer. Songs will include 1970s anthems like "Puppy Love" and "Paper Roses."

The piece follows the ups and downs of the Osmond group, from their star-making residency on The Andy Williams Show, to the arrival of The Donny and Marie Show, to the "one bad decision" that "cost them everything." The Osmond siblings are Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, and Marie.

The Osmonds will tour from mid-2021 into 2022, commencing in August in Wimbledon.