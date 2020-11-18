National Theatre to Stream Death of England: Delroy for Free This Month

London's National Theatre will present a free stream of Death of England: Delroy on YouTube on November 27. The broadcast will be available for 24 hours beginning at 2pm ET.

The production was running at the National, but was curtailed due to the new England lockdown. It was filmed during its final performance on November 4 in the Olivier Theatre, and is planning to return in the spring.

Death of England: Delroy is written by by Clint Dyer and Roy Williams and directed by Dyer. It explores what it is like to be a Black working-class man searching for truth and confronting his relationship with Great Britain. The role of Delroy is performed by Michael Balogun. To accompany the broadcast, NT Associate Ola Animashawun will host a pre-recorded discussion with Dyer, Williams and Balogun that explores their experience of creating the show under Coronavirus restrictions, and how the piece reflects on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Set and costume are by Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ, with lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, and sound design by Pete Malkin and Benjamin Grant.