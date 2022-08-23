Photos: A Mysterious First Look at Terry Gilliam's UK Production of Into the Woods

Photos have been released from a new production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods at the Theatre Royal Bath in England, and it sure isn't like the current Broadway revival.

Audrey Brisson as Cinderella

(© Marc Brenner)

The production is co-directed by filmmaker and Monty Python member Terry Gilliam, with co-direction and choreography by Leah Hausman. Sets are by Jon Bausor, with costumes by Antony McDonald, lighting by Mark Henderson, video by Will Duke, and sound by Paul Groothuis. Stephen Higgins is music director.

Alex Young as the Baker's Wife and Rhashan Stone as the Baker

(© Marc Brenner)

Leading the company are Julian Bleach as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Audrey Brisson as Cinderella, Nicola Hughes as the Witch, Rhashan Stone as the Baker, and Alex Young as the Baker's Wife.

Barney WIlkinson as Jack

(© Marc Brenner)

Also appearing are Gillian Bevan as Jack's mother, Nathanael Campbell as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Maria Conneely as Rapunzel, Lauren Conroy as Little Red Riding Hood, Jamie Birkett as Lucinda, Samuel Holmes as the Steward, Charlotte Jaconelli as Florinda, Henry Jenkinson as Rapunzel's Prince, and Barney Wilkinson as Jack.

The company of Into the Woods

(© Marc Brenner)

Maria Conneely as Rapunzel and Nicola Hughes as the Witch

(© Marc Brenner)