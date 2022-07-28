Get a Sneak Peek at Scenes From the Into the Woods Broadway Revival

Into The Woods, now enjoying an extended Broadway run at the St. James Theatre, has shared a few sneak peeks inside the acclaimed revival. Take a look below at the starry ensemble in performance of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's fairytale masterpiece.

Careful the spell you cast… ✨ pic.twitter.com/CJzk5BIlvY — Into the Woods on Broadway (@ITWBroadway) July 27, 2022

We had to climb a beanstalk, steal from a giant, and run for our lives BUT we got you this sneak peek of @ITWBroadway! pic.twitter.com/7RLNq1n6ue — Into the Woods on Broadway (@ITWBroadway) July 12, 2022

Into the Woods currently stars Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina serve as understudies.

This production originated at New York City Center Encores! and is directed by Lear deBessonet, with choreography by Lorin Latarro and music direction by Rob Berman. Originally scheduled to close on August 21, tickets are now on sale through October 16, with new casting for the extension to be confirmed at a later date.