Michael Sheen, Indira Varma to Star in Digital Production of Brian Friel's Faith Healer

Michael Sheen, David Threlfall, and Indira Varma will star in an online production of Brian Friel's classic play Faith Healer for London's Old Vic Theatre. The production will stream live for five performances from the Old Vic stage, with the empty auditorium as a backdrop.

Friel's play about the power of belief is told in three monologues. Sheen plays Francis Hardy, a traveling faith healer, with Varma as his wife Grace and Threlfall as his manager Teddy.

Faith Healer will be live streamed for five performances from September 16-19, with tickets on sale now. Matthew Warchus will direct the play, which follows similar productions of Duncan Macmillan's Lungs, starring Matt Smith and Claire Foy, and Three Kings, starring Andrew Scott, which runs this week.

