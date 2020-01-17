Matilda The Musical Sets Film Adaptation in Motion

After years of talks about a potential film adaptation of Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly's Matilda The Musical, a casting call recently published online indicates that the project is finally moving forward. The film will be directed by the stage musical's original director Matthew Warchus, and produced by Working Title Films.

Matilda The Musical, based on the popular children's book by Roald Dahl, opened on Broadway in 2013 following its Olivier Award-winning mounting in London, where the show is still running. On Broadway, the show earned 12 Tony nominations, as well as a special honor for its original four young stars, Sophia Gennusa, Oona Laurence, Bailey Ryon, and Milly Shapiro. Kelly won the award for Best Book of a Musical, while Minchin was nominated for his score.

According to the casting call, the film is expected to begin rehearsals this coming June, and will shoot from August-December.

