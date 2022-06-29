Making a Murderer: The Musical Sets World Premiere for Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Making a Murderer: The Musical, created by and starring BAFTA-winning comedy writer Phil Mealey (Early Doors), will make its world premiere this summer at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The comedy/drama musical is set to play at the Cowbarn at Underbelly's Bristo Square from August 3-29.

Making a Murderer: The Musical is based on the real case of Steven Avery, which inspired the award-winning Netflix true crime documentary series. Following Avery's conviction, exoneration, and subsequent re-arrest for murder in his hometown of Manitowoc, the show highlights the many flaws, biases, and inconsistencies that contributed to both of Mr. Avery's convictions and that exist in the justice system today. The production supports The Innocence Project, a nonprofit organization that "works to free the innocent, prevent wrongful convictions, and create fair, compassionate, and equitable systems of justice for everyone."

Produced by Alison Hallisey, Making A Murderer: The Musical will be directed by Christian Durham, with set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, musical direction by Rob Owen, casting direction by Harry Blumenau, choreography by Kate Salmon, production management, sound and lighting design by Dickson Cossar, and general management by Smart Entertainment.

Further casting will be announced at a later date.

For tickets and more information, click here.