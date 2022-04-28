London Production of Heathers the Musical to Be Filmed for Future Release

The hit London production of Heathers the Musical will be filmed for future screen distribution next month.

Currently running at the venue the Other Palace, Heathers will be shot by Steam Motion and Sound from May 3-19, with casting and further details still to be announced. There will be two performances filmed in front of a live audience.

With book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers the Musical is based on the cult classic film of the same name. The stage production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, sets and costumes by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, and sound by Dan Samson.

Heathers opened off-Broadway in 2014, and ran at the Other Palace in London in 2018, before transferring to the West End's Theatre Royal Haymarket later that year. The musical returned to the Haymarket in 2021, before returning to the Other Palace that fall. The show's UK producers are Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills. Phil Cornwell is musical director.

Steam Motion and Sound is the company that filmed Kinky Boots, Newsies, Miss Saigon, and Billy Elliot, among other shows. Their more recent titles include still-to-be-released captures of Waitress on Broadway and The Prince of Egypt and Disney's Aladdin on the West End.