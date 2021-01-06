Lashana Lynch of Captain Marvel in Talks to Star in Matilda the Musical Film

Lashana Lynch is in talks to play Miss Honey in the upcoming film adaptation of Matilda the Musical, helmed by original stage director Matthew Warchus and written by Dennis Kelly (screenplay) and Tim Minchin (score).

The long-aborning film will be released by Netflix and Sony TriStar and produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner for Working Title. Luke Kelly will produce for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Lynch played Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel and also stars in the forthcoming James Bond film No Time to Die.

Matilda The Musical, based on the popular children's book by Roald Dahl, opened on Broadway in 2013 and earned 12 Tony nominations, winning a trophy for book writer Kelly and a special honor for its four young stars. The Olivier-winning West End production was still running at the time of the shutdown.