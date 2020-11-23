Joe Allen Restaurant Announces Virtual Fundraiser With Ian McKellen, 42nd Street, Jennifer Saunders, and More

A raft of stagey names will come together for a special virtual evening in support of Acting for Others and the Joe Allen restaurant in the West End.

Ian McKellen, Jennifer Saunders and Christopher Biggins are among those helping raise funds for the eatery, which has been shut since March 2020 when the pandemic first began.

This November event (on 26 November from 8pm, via YouTube) is the third thus far, and will see McKellen and Saunders in conversation with Harriet Thorpe, alongside the likes of Christopher Biggins, Lesley Joseph, Amanda Barrie, Maureen Lipman and Gyles Brandreth.

There will also be performances filmed live across London and New York including "Lullaby of Broadway" from 42nd Street filmed in Trafalgar Square with David Bedella leading the cast. Also appearing are Edward Watson, Anna-Jane Casey, Chita Rivera and more.

