Improvised Mischief Movie Night In, From Play That Goes Wrong Team, to Stream Internationally

The Play That Goes Wrong team will mark the holiday season — and improvise in the face of British government lockdown restrictions — with international broadcasts of Mischief Movie Night In, taking place December 27-31. Tickets start at £10 (as well as the international currency equivalents) and are available now.

Mischief Movie Night was running on the West End when theaters recently shut down again. Mischief Movie Night In, streaming live from the "Mischief emergency comedy bunker," is a version of the stage show, where viewers will come up with a genre, location, and title for a movie that is then entirely created and performed by the Mischief team. Audiences will be able to participate across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using the tag #MischiefMovieNight. Each performance will be very different.

The cast includes Henry Lewis as Not Sure, Dave Hearn as No Idea, Nancy Zamit as Don't Know Yet, Jonathan Sayer as ???, Joshua Elliott as TBC, Harry Kershaw as Couldn't Tell You, and Niall Ransome as Guess Who. They will be joined by musicians Yshani Perinpanayagam and Richard Baker.

Mischief Theatre was founded in 2008 and is best known for the international hit The Play That Goes Wrong.

Get your tickets here.