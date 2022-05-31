First Look at Amy Adams in the West End Revival of The Glass Menagerie
Adams stars as Amanda Wingfield in the Tennessee Williams classic.
The Glass Menagerie, starring Amy Adams as Tennessee Williams's iconic matriarch Amanda Wingfield, is now onstage in London's West End. Take a look below at images from the revival across the pond.
Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the production also stars Lizzie Annis as Laura, Victor Alli as the Gentleman Caller, and Paul Hilton and Tom Glynn-Carney as Tom at different stages of the character's life.
The creative team includes costume designer Edward K Gibbon, composer and sound designer Nick Powell, set designer Vicki Mortimer, design associate Choy-Ping Clarke-Ng, lighting designer Paule Constable, and video designer Ash J Woodward.
Performances are scheduled to run through August 27 at the Duke of York's Theatre.
