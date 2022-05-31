First Look at Amy Adams in the West End Revival of The Glass Menagerie

The Glass Menagerie, starring Amy Adams as Tennessee Williams's iconic matriarch Amanda Wingfield, is now onstage in London's West End. Take a look below at images from the revival across the pond.

Amy Adams as Amanda Wingfield in Jeremy Herrin's West End revival of The Glass Menagerie.

(© Johan Persson)

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the production also stars Lizzie Annis as Laura, Victor Alli as the Gentleman Caller, and Paul Hilton and Tom Glynn-Carney as Tom at different stages of the character's life.

Lizzie Annis and Amy Adams as Laura and Amanda Wingfield in The Glass Menagerie.

(© Johan Persson)

The creative team includes costume designer Edward K Gibbon, composer and sound designer Nick Powell, set designer Vicki Mortimer, design associate Choy-Ping Clarke-Ng, lighting designer Paule Constable, and video designer Ash J Woodward.

Lizzie Annis and Victor Alli share a scene as Laura and the Gentleman Caller.

(© Johan Persson)

Victor Alli (Gentleman Caller), Amy Adams (Amanda), and Tom Glynn-Carney (Tom) in a scene from The Glass Menagerie.

(© Johan Persson)

Performances are scheduled to run through August 27 at the Duke of York's Theatre.