Dates Set for 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

WhatsOnStage announced today that the 20th annual WhatsOnStage Awards will take place on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Prince of Wales Theatre. The show will crown winners across 25 categories and feature live performances from top West End talent. The event is coproduced by Paul Taylor-Mills.

Now in its 20th year, the WhatsOnStage Awards are the only major theater awards decided entirely by the theatergoers themselves. Nominations are now open and will close on Wednesday, November 27, followed by the announcement of this year's nominees on December 5. Voting will then be open through Monday, January 27, 2020, and winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Best West End Show will be rebranded for this year's ceremony, while the nominees for technical categories (Choreography, Costume Design, Direction, Graphic Design, Lighting Design, Musical Direction, Set Design, Sound Design, and Video Design) will be decided by an independent panel of industry experts appointed by WhatsOnStage. Their short list will then be voted on by the general public. Further details will be announced at a later date.

