Christopher Lloyd Crashes the Back to the Future Musical Teaser

A trailer has been released for the world premiere of the new musical adaptation of Back to the Future, set for a limited run at the Manchester Opera House February 20-May 17.

Directed by Tony winner John Rando, the musical stars Roger Bart as Doctor Emmett Brown, Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, and Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson. Take a look below at the teaser, which features the musical's time-traveling stars as well as a very special guest...for a little blast from the past.