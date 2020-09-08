Back to the Future Musical, Starring Roger Bart as Doc Brown, Sets Date for West End Premiere

Roger Bart and Olly Dobson will star in the West End transfer of the new musical Back to the Future, set to play the Adelphi Theatre in London beginning May 14, 2021. The production opened earlier this year at the Manchester Opera House, but the run was curtailed due to Covid-19.

Bart and Dobson will return to the roles of Dr. Emmett Brown and Marty McFly, respectively. Also returning from the Manchester run will be Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedirc Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, and Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker. Further casting is to be announced.

Based on the beloved film, the musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, and additional songs from the film, including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode." John Rando directs and Chris Bailey choreographs. The creative team is made up of Tim Hatley (sets and costumes), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound), Fin Ross (video), Nick Finlow (musical supervision and arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook (orchestrations), David Chase (dance arrangements), and David Grindrod Associates (casting).

In Back to the Future, Marty McFly is a teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.