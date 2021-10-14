Macbeth, With Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle, to Stream Worldwide for Halloween

The Almeida Theatre's production of Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Olivier nominee James McArdle and Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan, will be streamed in time for Halloween, available for five performances October 27-30 worldwide.

McArdle takes on the title role, with Ronan as Lady Macbeth. Yaël Farber's production also features Michael Abubakar, Ross Anderson, Aoife Burke, Emun Elliott, Diane Fletcher, William Gaunt, Akiya Henry, Maureen Hibbert, Reuben Joseph, Gareth Kennerley, Valerie Lilley, Adam McNamara, and Richard Rankin, alongside child actors Myles Grant, Jamie-Lee Martin, Henry Meredith, Dereke Oladele, Emet Yah Khai, and K-ets Yah Khai.

It has set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume by Joanna Scotcher, light by Tim Lutkin, sound by Peter Rice, composition by Tom Lane, and movement by Emily Terndrup.

