2020 Olivier Award Winners to Be Announced in October

The Society of London Theatre has announced that the 2020 Olivier Award winners will be announced on October 25 on ITV and Magic Radio. Comedian and actor Jason Manford will host the event.

Originally set for April, the 2020 Olivier Award ceremony was previously canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Julian Bird, chief executive of Society of London Theatre and executive producer of the Olivier Awards, said, "We are excited to be able to honour this year's nominees and winners during a very difficult time for our industry, and demonstrate the outstanding talent we have in our theatre sector in the UK. Coming together to celebrate their achievements feels more poignant now than ever before as we all fight collectively to save our theatre industry. I hope that everyone working in, or simply missing the theatre, will join us on the 25 October to celebrate last year's achievements and remain hopeful for our future."

Additional details about the program, including performances and guest, will be announced soon.